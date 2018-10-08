Who is Brett Butler on The Walking Dead? New character Tammy Rose debuts on Season 9 premiere [Spoilers]

Who is Brett Butler on The Walking Dead? Following the TWD season premiere, many fans have been searching for information about the actress. It’s probably because Butler has such a familiar face and voice, but hasn’t been a member of the ensemble cast until Season 9.

On Sunday night, the long-awaited debut of the show took place on AMC. It was a nearly 90-minute installment (including commercials) that revealed what has been taking place after the Season 8 war.

Negan has been jailed, four towns are trying to rebuild, and there is suddenly a leadership vacuum waiting for someone to step up and fill it.

Early in the Season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead, Ken, who is a stable boy at Hilltop, is bitten by a walker. He is killed, making him the first character from the new season to die.

The fallout here is that he has very vocal parents, who Maggie has to deal with when she takes the news back to her community.

Brett Butler debuts her character of Tammy Rose in that scene, as she is the now grief-stricken mother of Ken. Tammy gets very adamant that her husband, Earl, needs to be a man and do something about Ken’s death. Enter Gregory, who Maggie took power from when she was elected leader, and who has been continuously scheming.

Gregory plies Earl, a recovering alcoholic, with alcohol, eventually convincing him to murder Maggie. He fails, leading to Maggie confronting Gregory, only to have Gregory try to murder her as well. The episode ends with Tammy and Earl standing with Maggie as Gregory is hanged.

What else has Brett Butler starred in before The Walking Dead?

The list of IMDb credits for actress Brett Butler is quite long. The role she is most famous for, though, is her comedy Grace Under Fire. She starred as Grace Kelly on the sitcom, twice getting nominated for Best Actress in a Television Comedy. She has also recently appeared on Anger Management, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Young and the Restless.

The story arc for Brett Butler as Tammy Rose is an extensive one, as she will be around for a while during Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Her character, how she deals with the death of her son, and how she interacts with Maggie Greene could become an important subplot to the rest of this season.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC at 9/8c.