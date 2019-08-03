Who is Braunwyn Windham-Burke on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the newest lady headed to The Real Housewives of Orange County. She is the one who will be holding the orange alongside returning Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Vicki Gunvalson is holding the friend role this season, allowing for Braunwyn Windham-Burke to step in and step up. She isn’t a stranger to The Real Housewives of Orange County and says she has seen every episode of the show this far.

Brought in by Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is assumed to be her ally following the deterioration between her and Vicki Gunvalson. Last season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, accusations from the season and the reunion caused a lot of tension. It looked like Dodd may be exiting the show, but instead, Bravo hired a friend for her.

It appears that Braunwyn Windham-Burke was a good fit for The Real Housewives of Orange County. She is 41, keeping her in the comfortable age range for both the older women and the young women. It won’t be another Meghan King Edmonds casting where everyone was in very different places in their lives.

As a mother of seven children, Braunwyn Windham-Burke has two nannies. Her children range from teenagers to toddlers and a baby. With all of the mom duties she has, Braunwyn still has time to mingle with the ladies and even stir some things up as The Real Housewives of Orange County progresses.

She is married to Sean Burke. He is the president of an IT firm in Newport Beach called Channelstars. Braunwyn Windham-Burke has shared plenty of photos of her husband on social media but the amount he will be involved in the show is unclear. It likely won’t be what Gina Kirschenheiter had to deal with concerning her husband, but it may not be as much as Eddie Judge.

There is a mommy blog that Braunwyn Windham-Burke runs called Barefoot In Heels. It talks about having children over the course of 18 years and the struggles that go along with parenting as well. She has seen her own success, but joining The Real Housewives of Orange County may take Braunwyn and her brand to the next level.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.