Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t fired but here’s why she’s not on RHOC as much in Season 14

Vicki Gunvalson is the OG of the OC. She debuted on The Real Housewives of Orange County during the freshman season in 2006. Now, 14 seasons later, Gunvalson is holding a “friend of” role instead of being a part of the main cast.

There had been speculation that Vicki Gunvalson may have been fired over the accusations she threw out about Kelly Dodd using cocaine during the Season 13 reunion. While that wasn’t the case, she isn’t back at full capacity while every other cast member is.

While Vicki Gunvalson hasn’t spoken out about the demotion to a friend, she did share an Instagram post about being “proud’ to be the OG of the OC. A lot of her life has played out on the reality show over the last 13 years and she stuck around through all of the backlashes.

Several scenes from the trailer show that Vicki Gunvalson will still be seen throughout Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Her friendship with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador will be highlighted once again, and her engagement to Steve Lodge will also be featured on the upcoming season.

Viewers will get to meet a new housewife in place of Vicki Gunvalson, but her lessened role sparks a major change for the show. She has been the constant throughout everything on The Real Housewives of Orange County so, for fans, seeing her less is still better than not seeing her at all.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Tuesday, August 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.