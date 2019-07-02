The Real Housewives of Orange County return date: When does RHOC Season 14 start?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming back for Season 14. There has been a lot of talk about who will appear this season. After the drama that ensued during the Season 13 reunion, there is no telling how intense things will be.

First, The Real Housewives of Orange County will return on August 6. It will air on Tuesday nights, taking over the spot The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing in. Season 14 is already expected to be explosive and this timeslot is the perfect choice for RHOC.

As far as who is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, there shouldn’t be any shockers. All of the women from last season will be back, including the newbies Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Also, there will be a newbie joining full-time. Braunwyn Windham-Burke should be a welcome addition to the cast, especially with her seven children!

Vicki Gunvalson will not hold full-time housewife status. This isn’t shocking as rumors spread that she wasn’t a part of the photoshoot and had yet to sign a contract.

She was the last remaining original housewife from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Now, she will be back in a friend capacity, spending time with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge as the Tres Amigas reign again.

There is a lot expected to happen during Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Not only is the feud between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson still going strong, but there are also plenty more dramatic things to look forward too.

Earlier this year, Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested for a DUI, and more recently, she filed for an order of protection against her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Happier moments will also be featured. Vicki Gunvalson’s engagement to Steve Lodge will be shown. Also included in the happier times will be the finalization of Shannon Beador’s divorce from David Beador. Both relationships were chronicled last season, and now, both have positive updates.

Viewers will have to tune in to Season 14 to see what the ladies have been up to and find out how the newbie holds up in the crowd of potential mean girls.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Tuesday, August 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.