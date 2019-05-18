Vicki Gunvalson on The Real Housewives of Orange County: Is she a full-time housewife or a friend this season?

Vicki Gunvalson is the OG of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She is the only cast member remaining from Season 1 in 2006, but can viewers still call her the OG?

Earlier this year, rumors were running rampant that Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t going to be holding an orange this time around. Speculation was that she would be asked back in a friend capacity only. Now, it looks like that may indeed be the case.

According to Us Weekly, Vicki Gunvalson did not take part in the cast photo shoot for all of the main housewives. She was on hand, but it appears that she was not in the photo with the other women. It will be released shortly before the season begins and it looks like Gunvalson may only be filming part-time.

There have been several photos of Vicki Gunvalson hanging out with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador this year. They vacationed together following Gunvalson’s engagement announcement and Beador’s divorce being finalized. It is likely the other women are full-time cast members but Vicki’s status has not been confirmed.

Last season, there was a lot of fallout from the cocaine accusations Vicki Gunvalson threw out at Kelly Dodd. These two were once close on the show but now it looks like the friendship they had has dissolved. Dodd was upset because Gunvalson and Steve Lodge hooked up her ex-husband with his then-girlfriend. She felt it was underhanded and when Vicki neglected to tell her about it, Kelly was upset.

Then, when the reunion was filmed, Vicki Gunvalson accused Kelly Dodd of using cocaine. That is when things really went down. Dodd denied using the drug, but Gunvalson stood by her remarks.

Kelly revealed she didn’t want to return if Vicki was around, which caused some viewers to think The Real Housewives of Orange County may get a casting overhaul.

Right now, Vicki Gunvalson’s status on the show is unclear. She is definitely a part of it still, but will she be in a friend spot or a full-time housewife?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return this summer on Bravo.