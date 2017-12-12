Who is Annabelle Wachtel? Get to know up-and-coming child star

Annabelle Wachtel’s star is on the rise. The child actress just recently landed her first big television role, guest-starring as Charlotte “Charlie” Kensington in Bull on CBS.

But she’s no stranger to performing, and has already made it big on the stage. Annabelle got her first break at the age of nine when she was cast in the role of the funny and smallest orphan Molly in Annie on the musical’s national tour.

It saw her travel through 33 states in the US as well as Canada for more than six months, performing more than 162 times.

Another big break then came a year later when she was cast in Andrew Lloyd Webber musical School of Rock, making her debut on Broadway when she was just 10 — playing the role of Marcy.

In 2016, she appeared as a guest on Good Morning America as well as the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as Marcy. But her career is now starting to reach new heights after her casting as “Charlie” alongside Michael Weatherly in the “Home for the Holidays” episode of Bull.

The episode sees her playing a nine-year-old girl who wants to divorce her parents, leaving Bull shocked when a judge makes him her legal guardian.

Annabelle has her own Instagram account where she posts pictures of what she’s been getting up to and behind-the-scenes on her various roles.

I’m very excited to announce that I am guest starring in @bullcbs as the role of Charlie! I will be posting some of my adventures on set throughout the week. Stay tuned! A post shared by Annabelle Wachtel (@annabellewachtelofficial) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

As well as acting, she can also play the piano, ukelele and drums, and in her free time she’s a keen horse-rider and reader.

Watch this space!