Bull on CBS: Christmas is turned upside down as Bull gets made guardian of 9-year-old girl

Dr. Jason Bull’s Christmas gets turned upside down on this week’s episode of Bull on CBS — when he gets appointed as guardian to a nine-year-old girl.

Bull (Michael Weatherly) initially think’s it’s a bit of a joke when youngster Charlotte “Charlie” Kensington (Annabelle Wachtel) turns up in his office, saying she wants to divorce her parents.

He explains to her how she’d actually have to become emancipated, not divorced, but that she would only do that if she was 16. She chances her luck by saying that’s how old she is, but it’s obvious she’s a lot younger.

However, Bull is later left shocked when he’s appointed Charlie’s temporary guardian by a judge! Meanwhile, this week’s episode also sees Marissa finding out some uncomfortable information about her boyfriend Kyle (Gary Wilmes).

The episode is titled Home for the Holidays. Watch another sneak peek below!

Bull airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.