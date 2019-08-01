Who got evicted on Big Brother tonight? Time for BB21 jury

The houseguest who got evicted on Big Brother tonight is the last one who will fail to make the BB21 jury.

The eviction leaves just 11 people to play the game, with nine eventually heading to the jury house. That jury will decide who gets named the Big Brother 21 winner in September.

To get to the top 11, the houseguests had to go through one more Eviction Ceremony. Holly Allen had gone with Sam Smith and Kathryn Dunn as her final nominees for the week. Nick Maccarone saved himself by winning the Power of Veto, leading to Holly using Kat as a replacement.

Who got evicted on Big Brother August 1 episode?

At the live eviction vote (for the East Coast) Sam and Kathryn each gave their speeches about why they deserved to stay in the house for another week. It was then time to start the voting process.

The houseguest who got evicted from Big Brother 21 this week was Sam Smith. There had been a lot of chatter on the live feeds that the plan might get shaken up, but it was Sam who ended up getting voted out over Kat.

Now that a fifth person has been evicted from the Big Brother house, the cast will start working toward forming the BB21 jury. The next nine people evicted from the game will go to the jury house unless there is a Battle Back Competition worked into the schedule.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.