Who gets evicted on Big Brother tonight? One cast member has deciding vote

Who gets evicted on Big Brother tonight may depend on just one houseguest. Ahead of the August 15 Eviction Ceremony, the house is pretty split on who it wants to send to join Jack Matthews on the BB21 jury.

Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg are still on the block. Christie Murphy was the third nominee for eviction this week, but losing the Field Trip is just going to be a blip on this season. Tommy Bracco saved her by winning the POV and using it at the Veto Ceremony, leaving Kat and Cliff still at risk.

Next up is the Eviction Ceremony that is going to dictate whether it is Kat or Cliff that leaves the Big Brother house and heads to the BB21 jury house. Even as the episode approaches and the live feeds prepare to be turned off, there are some things up in the air.

Who gets evicted on Big Brother tonight?

With 10 people left in the game, there are just seven voters at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. As nominees, Kat and Cliff don’t get to vote, nor does current HOH Tommy. That leaves it up to Jessica Milagros, Nicole Anthony, Jackson Michie, Holly Allen, Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, and Christie.

At the writing of this article, there was still an apparent tie in the voting, with Michie, Holly, and Jessica on one side and Analyse, Nick, and Christie on the other side. Caught in the middle has been Nicole, who basically has the deciding vote on who could go to the jury next.

Christie’s side wants to save Cliff, while Michie’s side feels that Kat has to go. Jessica doesn’t want to work with Christie, but she also wants to work with Nicole, who is caught in the middle. It even led to a possible new alliance in the BB21 house. Kat is also pushing hard to be saved on the live feeds.

It appears that Nicole has all the power to determine who gets evicted on Big Brother tonight. It’s an unenviable position, though, as she wants Kat and Cliff to stay in the house. At the very least, this could provide an exciting episode for the viewers, which will also include an Endurance Challenge.

Big Brother 21 has CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.