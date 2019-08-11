Who are Lacey and John from Love After Lockup?

Love After Lockup is headed back to WEtv with a brand new season. There are seven couples featured with only one familiar couple in the mix.

Lacey and John have a long history. The two knew one another back in high school and were involved with one another. While they lost touch after those days, Lacey and John reconnected shortly before he was taken into custody.

It was obvious that feelings between the two were still there as they remained in contact. Lacey and John became engaged while he was serving his time, but things have changed significantly since then.

When John gets out, there is a secret waiting for him. Lacey has been involved with someone else. This is going to be similar to the love triangle last season except it is one woman and two men. Although it is unclear what will happen with Lacey and John, this storyline will certainly be filled with drama.

Viewers may recognize Lacey. She works as an adult cam star named Kaci Kash. She has been on Twitter and is still selling photos and other things regarding the business. It will be interesting to see how this will affect her relationship with John and the other man.

This storyline is predicted to be one of the more entertaining ones yet. Tune in to find out how John feels about Lacey and her secret once he is released. He had planned on spending his parole living with her, but is that how it goes down?

Love After Lockup returns Friday, August 16 at 9/8c on WEtv.