Where does Adam Busby work? Find out about Intrinsic Solutions and Sprint Safety

Adam Busby is the busy father of six adorable girls on TLC’s hit show, OutDaughtered.

Having that many kids is obviously exhausting, but it’s also a financial burden — especially with the girls so young. Diapers, wipes, and formula don’t come cheap.

Adam and his wife Danielle Busby often talk about finances on the show, and most fans already know what he works for a company called Intrinsic Solutions and Sprint Safety. But what do they do?

The company’s main focus is on safety in the workplace. The website for Sprint Safety reads: “Developed by safety experts for safety experts, Sprint Safety makes your safety our mission.”

It goes on to say that they provide a “wide range” of services including training and rental of safety equipment.

Sprint Safety acquired Intrinsic Solutions, which focuses on communications including emergency response, back in 2014.

Adam Busby’s title is “Key Account Manager”, which would generally mean he is responsible for sales in some capacity and working with certain customers.

It’s hard to say how much someone in that position would earn, as it usually comes down to past experience and current performance.

However, according to Glassdoor.com, the average pay for this position is $69,920 per year in the Houston, Texas, area where he’s located.

The family will also earn money from TLC for filming OutDaughtered, and they have currently filmed four seasons so far — so that will help with the bills.

One thing is for sure, though, no matter how much you earn, juggling work with raising six daughters is an amazing feat!