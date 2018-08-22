What does OutDaughtered dad Adam Busby do for a job?

Adam Busby has drawn a lot of attention since debuting on OutDaughtered. He is the father of six little girls, five of them being quintuplets.

But when he isn’t busy chasing his six daughters around and helping his wife out around the house, what does the busy dad do?

Adam Busby’s main job is one in the corporate world. He is an accounts manager for a company called Intrinsic Solutions/ Sprint Safety, which he has been with for over a decade. Busby’s actual title is key account manager, something that is listed on his LinkedIn page.

Details surrounding what exactly his job entails are scarce. Living in the spotlight has left Adam Busby as a household name, so keeping some of his work life private is likely a smart decision.

Aside from his official corporate world job, Adam Busby and his wife Danielle also own a piece of a new venture after going in with friends and opening up an indoor cycling fitness venue — Rush Cycle in League City, Texas.

Two jobs plus the income from OutDaughtered is what is keeping the Busby family afloat. They are likely making a decent stipend for filming, which will definitely help to offset the cost of raising six children.

