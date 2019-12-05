When is the Survivor finale? Episode schedule revealed by CBS

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Survivor 39 finale is coming up pretty quickly. There are now just three episodes left for the fall 2019 installment of the show, which includes the Reunion Special, where the Season 39 winner will be revealed.

On Wednesday night, Karishma Patel was voted out at Tribal Council. That left just seven people competing to win this season. They will all be back for Episode 13, which will debut on Wednesday, December 11.

Dan Spilo, Dean Kowalski, Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin, Lauren Beck, Noura Salman, and Tommy Sheehan are the final seven people competing to win the $1 million prize. Who has what it takes to be the sole survivor this season?

When is the Survivor finale?

The three-hour Survivor 39 finale airs on Wednesday, December 18. It begins with two hours of the regular show at 8/7c on CBS and finishes up with a one-hour Reunion Special at 10/9c that same evening.

It has already been a season of surprises, with cast members getting voted out while still having Idols in their pockets.

Quite a few blindsides have taken place at Tribal Councils, and it possibly forecasts a finale that is difficult to predict. The latest reaction from the jury (shared above) underscores how this season has gone.

Even when it seems like someone is an easy target to vote out, chaos seems to take place with this cast as soon as they get in front of host Jeff Probst. If that continues straight through the season finale, it may be tough to predict who ends up becoming the Season 39 winner.

There are just four hours of viewing left this season, and then fans can begin looking forward to Season 40. But before we all get to watch an all-winners edition of the show, we have to find out who wins this season.

Survivor 39 schedule

*Episode 13: Wednesday, December 11 at 8/7c

*Episode 14: Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c (two hours)

*Episode 15: Wednesday, December 18 at 10/9c (Reunion Show)

Survivor 40 will debut on CBS in winter 2020.