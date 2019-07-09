When is the next episode of Big Brother? Season 21, Episode 7 on Big Brother schedule moved

The next episode of Big Brother has shifted a bit. The Big Brother schedule has Season 21, Episode 7 on a different night than what some fans have been expecting.

CBS changed its primetime schedule in order to introduce Love Island to the viewers in the U.S. It means that not only are the dates shifting for host Julie Chen and her show but so are the air times.

When is the next episode of Big Brother?

Big Brother Season 21, Episode 7 airs on Wednesday night (July 10). There aren’t going to be any more Tuesday night episodes this summer on CBS.

From blindsides to alliances… it's hard to trust anyone in the #BB21 house. Get ready for an exciting veto comp during tomorrow's all-new episode. pic.twitter.com/Btx12eDGWS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 9, 2019

The start time of the new episode is going to be 9/8c on CBS, as it will now start an hour later than usual. This will be echoed during the Thursday night episodes, which will begin on July 11 at 9/8c.

The shift back to Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night episodes was expected, as this is how CBS broadcast the show for several years.

Taking advantage of Tuesday nights to start out summer 2019 was just a way to make things work with the other shows on the network.

Big Brother Season 21, Episode 6 recap

During the last episode of the show, Head of Household Jack Matthews nominated Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros for eviction. He has been working toward getting Kemi out of the house for a while now.

The second Whacktivity Competition was also shown, with Jack taking control of the Chaos Power. He now has the ability to cancel out the selections of players at a future Veto Meeting.

If he doesn’t like who has been selected to play, he can use the Chaos Power to make the house re-draw.

There is a lot going on inside the house and when the next episode of Big Brother 21 airs on CBS, viewers will find out the results of the latest Veto Competition.

Then, on Thursday night, someone will be joining David Alexander and Ovi Kabir at Camp Comeback.

Big Brother now has CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.