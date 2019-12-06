When does Last Man Standing come back? Season 8 has a new night

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The return of Last Man Standing is nearly at hand. Season 8 of the hit Tim Allen comedy will debut this winter on FOX, allowing die-hard fans to watch all-new episodes of the show.

It’s been a long wait for the Last Man Standing Season 8 premiere. We haven’t seen a new episode since Season 7 came to an end in May 2019. FOX decided to bring it back as a midseason show this year.

At least the wait wasn’t as long as what took place between the show getting canceled by ABC in spring 2017 and the return of it to FOX in September 2018. After doing very well in the ratings, it was an easy decision for FOX to add an eighth season.

When is Last Man Standing coming back?

The first episode of Season 8 will debut on Thursday, January 2. It’s important for fans to recognize that the show won’t air on Friday nights this time around.

Your favorite family is back in ONE MONTH! 🙌 Watch #LastManStanding January 2 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/R9Cy9VHQNb — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) December 2, 2019

One of the reasons that Last Man Standing did so well for FOX is that viewers were recording it and watching it later. The show routinely had between two and three million people recording the show on Friday night in order to watch it on the DVR over the weekend.

Last Man Standing Season 7 also did extremely well with viewers aged 18-49. It will be interesting to watch those numbers in the winter and spring to see how it compares to shows airing on the other networks.

Station 19 will also be returning on Thursday nights when ABC debuts the show in January. In an interesting coincidence, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will debut against an upcoming episode of Last Man Standing. It’s interesting because FOX canceled the show, only to have it picked up by NBC. That’s the opposite of what took place with Last Man Standing.

The Baxter family wants to wish you all a Happy #Thanksgiving! 🦃🙌 Tune in for the season 8 premiere of #LastManStanding January 2 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/gQXPliLPzq — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) November 28, 2019

Fans should expect a few guest stars when the show returns on January 2. On the night of the season premiere, there will be two episodes of Last Man Standing, followed by the series premiere of Deputy.

Last Man Standing will air Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.