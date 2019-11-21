Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy get return dates, new time slots from ABC

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return dates were just revealed by ABC. Not only that, but the network is shaking up the Thursday night schedule for winter 2020.

This is a big deal, as Grey’s has held the 8/7c time slot for the last five-plus years. Before that, it used to be at 9/8c on Thursday nights and that is exactly where it is returning to in January.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return dates

On Thursday, January 23, the Season 3 premiere of Station 19 will air at 8/7c on ABC. It will immediately be followed by the first new episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2020.

This move will allow the two Seattle-based shows to own a two-hour block every Thursday night. This will also push A Million Little Things back to the 10/9 time slot, but it will retain Grey’s as its weekly lead-in.

All of this news means that the wait for Station 19 Season 3 is finally going to be over. We recently reported that ABC had dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming season and it immediately got social media buzzing about the show.

When Grey’s Anatomy returned with new episodes in fall 2019, Station 19 was held back to become a midseason show for the network. It was a surprising move and not one that fans enjoyed hearing about.

From that point, it became a guessing game as to when ABC would put Station 19 back on the schedule. Now we know.

With what just happened during the Grey’s Anatomy fall finale, fans are going to be clamoring for answers about what is going to happen next. The bad news there, though, is that it is going to be more than two months before the next new episode of the show arrives.

Now that a Station 19 return date is officially set, fans can take the time to go back and watch some of the Season 2 episodes to see what the characters were up to.

Spoiler alert for viewers of Station 19 who don’t also watch Grey’s, Dr. Jackson Avery from Grey’s (Jesse Williams) and Vic from Station 19 (Barrett Doss) are in a relationship

Station 19 airs at 8/7c and Grey’s Anatomy airs at 9/8c on ABC’s Thursday nights beginning January 23.