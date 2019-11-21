Grey’s Anatomy’s new doctor: Who plays Dr. Cormac Hayes?

After the announcement last month, Grey’s Anatomy introduced a new doctor in tonight’s fall finale and fans are mixed on what to think about Dr. Cormac Hayes.

Here is everything you need to know about Grey’s Anatomy’s new doctor and the actor who plays him, Richard Flood.

Grey’s Anatomy new doctor: Dr. Cormac Hayes

Tonight was the mid-season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, and as the show was preparing to take its long holiday break, a new face joined the scene.

The biggest storyline on the show tonight centered on Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who Grey Sloan Memorial had fired. She returned after fighting for her medical license and came face-to-face with a new doctor.

Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) replaced Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) on the staff. He immediately rubbed fans at home the wrong way when he reprimanded Meredith and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) for starting their rounds without him.

Did we mention this was his first day at the hospital?

Well, some people seemed to like the “sexy Irish surgeon.”

A new sexy Irish surgeon. A very welcome addition to Grey-Sloan #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/BjwnrMYGEG — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 ℝ𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕕 ℙ 🏳️‍🌈 (@DavidRP91) November 22, 2019

Others didn’t like the new pediatric surgeon that much.

I do NOT LIKE this new pediatric surgeon #GreysAnatomy — Christina (@ChristinnnaS) November 22, 2019

Finally, there are those who think this could be Meredith’s next hookup.

OK, new peds doc and Mer can hook up. I'm fine with that. #GreysAnatomy — Sunny Face (@Sunnedae) November 22, 2019

That might be coming, but after he questioned Meredith’s qualifications since she had been fired, he is off on the wrong foot. However, Meredith put him in his place and this could be the next big thing.

Who is Richard Flood?

Richard Flood is best known for his role as Ford Kellogg, one of the stars of Shameless, opposite Emmy Rossum in the eighth and ninth seasons of the Showtime series.

Shameless executive producer Krista Vernoff is the EP/showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy.

He also had previous roles on the TV shows Red Rock and Crossing Lines.

The news that Flood was joining Grey’s Anatomy broke in October when he signed on to take on a recurring role — the new head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on 8/7c on ABC.