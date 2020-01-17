What happened to Kortni on Floribama Shore?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Floribama Shore hasn’t been the same without Kortni Gilson, and next week, she returns to the beach house.

During the Floribama Shore preview for next week, Kortni is shown back at the beach house in St. Petersburg, Florida. She has been gone for a while now, and the roommates are excited to have their friend back.

When Kortni arrived in St. Petersburg, she fell ill almost immediately. After seeing the doctor and essentially laying in bed all day every day while her friends went out and partied, it was decided she should have her tonsils removed.

Mama Sharon came to pick up Kortni, and she took some time away from the Floribama Shore house. Back in Panama City Beach, she had a tonsillectomy and worked on recovering so that she could return and party with her friends again.

A few episodes ago, Aimee Hall stopped in to see how Kortni was doing. She had to return to Panama City Beach for a court date stemming from her arrest last year while filming Floribama Shore there. Aimee reported back to the others that Kortni was on the mend, and even showed them a photo of her healing throat following the removal of her tonsils.

Next week, Kortni is back in the Floribama Shore house, and the party is going be kicked off almost immediately. Nilsa was heard saying that Momma Sharon hadn’t even pulled away from the house yet and already Kortni was getting started.

Viewers have been missing Kortni this season on Floribama Shore and seeing her return will be interesting. She has yet to meet Mattie Breaux and it was revealed that she is staying for the rest of the summer. Will the girls get along, or will there be tension when Kortni returns to her roommates?

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.