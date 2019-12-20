Who is Mattie on Floribama Shore and where have you seen her before?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Mattie Breaux will be coming to the Floribama Shore house next week. She was seen on the previews for next week’s episode, and if you think you may have seen her before, you are probably right.

Reality television isn’t new for Mattie Breaux. She was a part of Party Down South and got wild for everyone to see. When drinking, there is a side of her that comes out that could change the outcome of any interaction. Viewers know that she could start the night off as Mattie, but things could quickly escalate to Martha making an appearance.

If you don’t recognize Mattie Breaux from Party Down South, you may have seen her on MTV’s The Challenge. She participated in the War of the Worlds season. Mattie met Gus Smyrnios while filming the show — which is her connection to Floribama Shore.

There had been speculation that Mattie Breaux would be joining the show for the entirety of Season 3, but that no longer appears to be the case. She seems to have popped in for a weekend, likely in place of Kortni Gilson, who had a tonsillectomy in the middle of filming.

Not my best angle but who cares I’m aware 😂🤦🏻‍♀️

Guess who joins #MTVFloribamashore next week! Yeapppp ya girl!

Tune in and set the DVR https://t.co/f2Br9WCUqm — Mattie Lynn (@MattieLBreaux) December 20, 2019

Bringing Mattie Breaux on to fill in for Kortni Gilson was brilliant. She had already met Gus Smyrnios and Sally Ann Salsano, who produced Party Down South, also produces Floribama Shore. The connections were perfect.

The biggest question is regarding how things will go down. Mattie Breaux is going to be rooming with a group of people who are already close friends and have spent two full seasons together. She knows how to throwback and enjoy herself, but if Martha shows up, how will her roommates take it?

Hurricane Martha could be getting ready to blow into the Floribama Shore house and no one has any clue what that means.

Tune in to see how Mattie Breaux shakes up the house.

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.