What happened to Kensi on NCIS: Los Angeles this season?

What happened to Kensi on NCIS: Los Angeles at the end of the last episode has fans of the show chatting about it on social media. Kensi Blye has been played by actress Daniela Ruah since the series premiere back in 2009.

A lot took place during the NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere, with the NCIS team struggling to complete an operation in Mexico. Five team members were injured, and one didn’t make it back. The death of Special Agent Harley Hidoko, played by Andrea Bordeaux, served as an important subplot in the premiere episode.

The following episode of the CBS hit began with some fallout from that mission, beginning with the news that an admiral had been sent to disband the Los Angeles team. Callen was asked if he would be able to continue working for the team without Henrieta Lange or Mosely, who likely would not return.

What happened to Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles?

During the episode, the NCIS team was trying to track down a bank robber wearing an iron suit. Impervious to bullets, this particular villain was going to be a tough one for them to stop.

Midway through the episode, Agent Kensi Blye saved a little girl by performing CPR on her. Later, she was involved in an extensive gunfight to help take down the bank robber covered in armor. This was all before enjoying a nice meal from a taco truck with Agent Marty Deeks.

Deeks has had his own headline-making stories on the show, nearly dying in the season premiere. The past few episodes, due to the mental and physical health of Deeks, had been very tough on Kensi. Deeks and Kensi are in line to get married, which could take place sometime during Season 10.

Kensi Blye in the next episode of NCIS: Los Angeles

During the preview for the October 14 episode, the NCIS team is shown protecting a prince. An assassination attempt is going to happen and the narrator says that there is a twist that viewers won’t see coming. Then, Kensi is heard yelling “behind you” as the screen goes black and a shot rings out.

What happened to Kensi Blye? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.