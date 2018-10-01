Is Marty Deeks leaving NCIS: Los Angeles this season? [Spoilers]

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles are wondering if Marty Deeks is leaving the show. That’s the question on the minds of many viewers of the popular crime drama. The season premiere aired Sunday night (September 30), revealing what happened to the team while in Mexico.
Eric Christian Olsen joined the show at the beginning of Season 2, taking on the role of Marty Deeks. Deeks worked for the police and started out as a liaison to the NCIS team. He stepped into the role of another character that died in the Season 1 finale.
Is Marty Deeks leaving NCIS: Los Angeles?
Deeks hinted during Season 9 that it might be time to move on in his life. Then, during the season finale, Callen, Sam, Deeks, and Kensi were left for dead after their SUV got taken out by a rocket. It left a lot of questions about what might happen next. Some of those questions received answers during the Season 10 premiere.
“I will give you everything I have in this life.”
♥️♥️♥️ #Densi #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/NqHi7G68iw
— NCIS LA (@NCISLA) October 1, 2018
The quick answer is that Marty Deeks is not leaving the NCIS family. Eric Christian Olsen will remain on the show, even though it had appeared like he might be heading out. This could have been partially a smokescreen, as not all of the characters survived the September 30 episode. It still added a lot of drama, especially with how the producers and writers chose to end each segment of the premiere.
NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers
During the Season 10 premiere, it was revealed that Special Agent Harley Hidoko, played by Andrea Bordeaux, died. She joined the show in Season 9 and quickly became a fan-favorite on the show. As is the case with many actors or actresses that appear in story arcs like this one, her time on the show came to an abrupt conclusion.
NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.