Is Marty Deeks leaving NCIS: Los Angeles this season? [Spoilers]

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles are wondering if Marty Deeks is leaving the show. That’s the question on the minds of many viewers of the popular crime drama. The season premiere aired Sunday night (September 30), revealing what happened to the team while in Mexico.

Eric Christian Olsen joined the show at the beginning of Season 2, taking on the role of Marty Deeks. Deeks worked for the police and started out as a liaison to the NCIS team. He stepped into the role of another character that died in the Season 1 finale.

