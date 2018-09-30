NCIS Los Angeles Season 10 preview: Who will live and who might die in Mexico?

Season 10 of NCIS: Los Angeles is upon us and as Scott Gempel already warning, “It’s going to start with a bang.” The L.A. based NCIS crew will pick up where they left off, in Mexico, as they try to make their way back to the U.S. on their own, with a bounty on their heads.

Callen, Sam, Deeks, and Kensi are trying to find a way home, but Deeks is still unconscious. Meanwhile, Mosely and retired Navy Admiral Hollcae Kilbride seek assistance with finding the missing team members.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 recap

The NCIS team traveled to Mexico during the Season 9 finale. There were reservations among team members, but they did it to try to locate and rescue Mosley’s son.

The mission went awry, ending on a cliffhanger that will be settled (to an extent) in the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 premiere.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 begins with a bang

The video above is a trailer of the Season 10 premiere. It shows how the characters played by Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah, and Eric Christian Olsen are in a lot of danger. Will all four of them (Callen, Sam, Kensi, and Deeks) make it back alive from Mexico? Or is one of the characters going to reach the end of their storyline?

The show returns to Sunday nights this fall, where it has found a good spot for viewers. The NCIS spin-off originally slotted on Tuesday nights but has been moved around a number of times by CBS.

With NCIS: New Orleans now anchored at 10/9c on Tuesdays and the new show FBI at 9/8c on Tuesdays, having the Los Angeles version on Sunday helps spread out the action a bit.

Make sure to not miss the NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere on September 30, as this episode seems like one that could set the tone for the rest of Season 10.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.