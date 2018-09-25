NCIS: New Orleans cast welcomes some new faces for Season 5

NCIS: New Orleans cast changes will be immediately apparent to viewers of Season 5. One familiar face isn’t returning, while there is one new series regular and one recurring role about to make an entrance.

The NCIS: New Orleans season premiere is on Tuesday, September 25. It debuts at 10/9c on CBS and will continue following the flagship NCIS at 8/7c. The Season 16 cast for NCIS will be a bit different as well, especially with Pauley Perrette ending her run as Abby Sciuto.

New NCIS: New Orleans cast members

Actress Necar Zedagan will be joining the show as Special Agent Hannah Khoury. Consider this a spoiler alert, as she is stepping into a leadership role after what took place during the NCIS: New Orleans season finale last year.

In that episode, Dwayne Pride, played by Scott Bakula, was injured by an assassin. Khoury will step in while he tries to recover.

Tomorrow on #NCISNOLA, the team must buckle down and deal with the aftermath of the attack on Pride. Here’s a sneak peek at the season premiere! pic.twitter.com/Oi7s6bnboU — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) September 25, 2018

Also appearing as a new member of the NCIS: New Orleans cast is Reggie Lee. He will play Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steven Thompson. It’s another leadership role for one of the new cast members, but this one should lead to some animosity from the group.

Zedagan was last seen on Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, while Lee appeared on Grimm.

Outgoing NCIS: New Orleans cast member

One familiar face from previous seasons won’t be on the show for Season 5. The story arc for Sonja Percy, played by Shalita Grant, has come to an end. This character was written out of the show earlier in Season 4, and fans should not expect her to reappear anytime soon.

Not to worry, as faces like Dwyane Pride (Scott Bakula), Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black), Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder), and Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) are back for Season 5.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.