What happened to Abby on NCIS? Diona Reasonover joins CBS series full-time

NCIS returned to CBS on Tuesday night and viewers are happy to have the fan favorite airing new episodes again. It left a lot of fans asking what happened to Abby Sciuto on NCIS? She was played by Pauley Perrette since the show began in 2003. Some viewers may have also missed the episode where Diona Reasonover joins NCIS.

The Season 16 premiere picked up from last year’s finale, where Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) was kidnapped and taken overseas. This was the central focus of the first episode, but it was also very obvious that actress Pauley Perrette was nowhere to be seen.

In a prior report, it was shared that there would be a cast shakeup for Season 16. That became very obvious to anyone who tuned in to watch the new season get started.

What happened to Abby on NCIS?

Pauley Perrette decided that she wanted to leave the show after 15 seasons. Starring as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, she was an integral part of the show. Faced with the death of Clayton Reeves (played by Duane Henry), Abby decided that it was time to leave NCIS. With two episodes to go in Season 15, she was replaced within the cast.

As for what happened to Abby, she heads off into the sunset. It leaves the door open for Pauley Perrette to return to the show at some point, but it was such a graceful exit that the chapter might need to stay closed.

Diona Reasonover joins NCIS

Character Kasie Hines, played by Diona Reasonover, stepped into the scientist role for the NCIS team with two episodes to go in Season 15. Deemed as a part-time replacement, she quickly gained a following and was brought back as a full-time cast member. Reasonover just appeared in the season premiere and could have a bright future on the show.

Replacing Abby Sciuto is hard enough for the character of Kasie Hines, but it is going to be even more difficult for actress Diona Reasonover to step into the shoes of Pauley Perrette. She was a beloved character on the show and she will definitely be missed.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.