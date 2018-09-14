When is NCIS season premiere? Season 16 cast moves on without Abby

The NCIS season premiere is coming up quickly. Though the Season 16 cast will look a bit different without Pauley Perrette as Abby Sciuto, the show must go on.

Season 15 ended on a sour note for a lot of viewers as the final episodes with Abby aired on CBS. The writers had a lot of lead time to make sure that Perrette’s exit was done right, but it was still a hard pill to swallow.

The circumstances under which Perrette left, citing physical assaults, made it an even more difficult situation. Now, it’s time to focus on Season 16, with CBS already rolling out previews.

When is NCIS season premiere?

The Season 16 NCIS premiere is on Tuesday, September 25. The episode is at 8/7c on CBS, and it is called Destiny’s Child. As described by TV Guide, during the episode, Gibbs is assigned the role of acting director while the team searches worldwide for Director Vance’s whereabouts.

NCIS Season 16 cast

Even though the season will be without Pauley Perrette, a lot of the stars for the show have returned. Returning actors are Mark Harmon (Gibbs), Sean Murray (McGee), David McCallum (Ducky), Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance), Emily Wickersham (Ellie Bishop), Wilmer Valderrama (Torres), Maria Bello (Jackie Sloane), Brien Dietzen (Palmer), and Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines).

In addition to losing Perrette, Duane Henry, who played MI6 agent Clayton Reeves, is also gone from the show. That character died at the end of Season 15, bringing his storyline to a crashing halt. Cast turnover is familiar for NCIS, as stars like Lauren Holley, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and Jennifer Esposito spent time on the program before moving on to other things.

Make sure to tune in for the new episodes, especially to see how Diona Reasonover does, beginning with the September 25 NCIS season premiere.

NCIS airs Tuesday night at 8/7c on CBS.