Vikings recap: Bjorn makes a decision and Hvitserk jumps ship (again) in Season 6 Episode 9

Episode 9 of Vikings opens with Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) in Iceland. Considering Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) has been rather sketchy up to this point about the hardly seen wanderer, Othere (Ray Stevenson), it is surprising that he turns up right on queue.

It is also surprising that he knows of some golden land that sounds suspiciously like a segue into the search for America and Netflix’s spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla.

Additionally, Othere’s former name used to be Athelstan because, hey, he was once a monk. I’m not sure how all of this will tie up neatly, but it looks like he and Ubbe are on some excellent adventure.

Torvi is also all for reminding Ubbe not to get sh*tty at the lying monk because they are baptized. Anyway, so, really, who is being a liar anyway?

Plus, considering Othere totally prayed hardcore and saved Torvi’s life during a breech birth, perhaps Ubbe shouldn’t be so hung up on which gods are better anyway…

Meanwhile, in Kattegat, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) is getting married — no surprise there — and Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) is all neutral about being jealous about it all.

She tells Ingrid (Lucy Martin) a fancy story about the gods and how Bjorn is a demigod, and everything looks fine and peachy except for the fact the Gunnhild is crying behind the scenes.

I am wondering who she will murder in the coming episodes.

In between sexy time with his sister-wives, Bjorn is also having to deal with the Rus raiding party. He sends Erik (Eric Johnson) out to check on everything, and they learn more about the raiders.

However, Bjorn and his dumb decisions see him announcing that they have plenty of time because who would raid in winter?

Um, the Rus, Bjorn. The Rus would raid in winter.

And, Bjorn should totally know that with his half-brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) with them, it is a no-brainer that Ivar will know his tactical devices.

Although, at least Bjorn has enough sense to realize he can’t fight them alone and sends Erik off to speak to King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) about an alliance. This action nearly gets Erik killed, but Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) points out that it might be wise to speak to Erik about the situation.

Harald then announces that Bjorn will help him fight the raiders and not the other way around.

While all of this is going on, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), banished by Bjorn in the last episode of Vikings, managed to be found by Ivar. Seriously, will Bjorn ever learn that banishment is not his best idea?

Even though the brothers appear to be great mates again, Hvitserk he does manage to get in some sass about being the one to kill Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). And look, I know you only want to be loved, but Ivar is not the one for the job. Unless you are playing the long game, Hvitserk, I am mad at you for jumping sides so damn quickly!

Katia (Alicia Agneson), on the other hand, is all for giving Hvitserk some affection by the looks of things. Does this girl just pant over every man that walks into the room?

Also, when questioned about her by Ivar, Hvitserk doesn’t notice the familiarity between Katia and Freydis (Alicia Agneson), so I am guessing Ivar is more messed up than he thinks about killing his wife.

Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) is also happy to see Hvitserk. But, it has more to do with the fact the son of Ragnar can be milked for information rather than anything else.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 10, titled “The Best Laid Plans,” on Wednesday, January 22 at 10/9c. This is the midseason finale.