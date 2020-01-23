Vikings recap: Hvitserk gets punished and Rus Raiders arrive in Season 6 Episode 8

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

In Episode 8 of History Channel’s Vikings, which also happens to be Katheryn Winnick’s directorial debut, according to Metro, Hvitserk’s (Marco Ilso) horrendous deed has been discovered.

Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) has learned of how Hvitserk has killed his mother, Lagertha, and he is p*ssed.

While he decides Hvitserk’s fate, viewers get another flashback scene to when times were better and to remind the audience that Bjorn’s father, Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) always taught his son to rule with his head and not his heart.

We also get a moment between Bjorn and Erik (Eric Johnson), which shows just how hard Erik is fangirling over Bjorn.

Bjorn finally makes his decision, which means its time for another human sacrifice. This time it being Hvitserk, on a wooden stake, just like what happened to him in the sagas, albeit under entirely different circumstances.

Poor Hvitserk, who is so scattered on account of the drugs and PTSD, is totally cool with his imminent demise. He even tells his brother, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), that it was destiny, and that makes me feel even more sorry for him.

So, they row Hvitserk across to the stake and tie him down before setting fire to him.

But, wait!

It turns out Bjorn wasn’t serious, and it’s his version of a sick joke. Instead, after the flames start to lick at him, he sends in Ubbe to rescue him. What Bjorn wants is for Hvitserk to be cast aside and suffer on account of the loss of his mother.

But, seriously, Hvitserk has already been there before. Remember, Bjorn? When Lagertha shot Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) in the back with an arrow?

Plus, to be honest, I think that, deep down, Bjorn has some clue that it was his own decision to make Ivar’s (Alex Hogh Andersen) supporters outcasts that brought them all to this point.

Speaking of Ivar the Boneless, he and Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) continue to scheme behind Prince Oleg’s (Danila Kozlovsky) back. Once again, I have no idea if Igor will turn on Ivar or if Oleg knows already and is just f*cking with them.

Either way, I am pretty sure that Katia (Alicia Agneson) wants an Oleg and Ivar sandwich.

Poor Igor tries to assert authority in front of Oleg. This goes exactly as one would expect, and Oleg yells at the kid and threatens him within an inch of his life.

Meanwhile, under King Harald Finehair’s (Peter Franzen) rule, paranoia is settling on the new king’s head already. Although to be fair, Bjorn is paranoid too and is already preparing Kattegat for a likely attack from Harald.

Harald sends out parties to check on those he considers threats but discovers a new enemy. As yet, Harald doesn’t know anything about them, only that they are foreigners.

Viewers know that it is Prince Oleg sending in raiders to get a feel for Scandinavia for when he finally attacks proper.

Back in Kattegat, Ubbe and Torvi (Georgia Hirst), now relieved of their obligations to King Bjorn, decide it is time to visit Iceland.

Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland), who has been all over the shop in this season of Vikings, appears okay with the traveling party.

However, once they set foot on Iceland, he becomes rather p*ssed at the notion that Ubbe and Torvi are there. So, the plot thickens regarding what has happened to Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard).

Finally, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) catches Bjorn redhanded with Ingrid (Lucy Martin). However, Gunnhild, being a level-headed Viking, offers polygamy as the answer to the fact that Bjorn can’t keep his d*ck in his pants.

Bjorn looks shocked at the idea, but we all know that it will likely only take a moment for his top head to take over and realize that this is the perfect solution.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 9, titled “Resurrection,” on Wednesday, January 29 at 10/9c.