Vanderpump Rules drama: John Sessa calls Ariana Madix ‘disrespectful’ on Twitter

Ariana Madix has found herself in the middle of drama courtesy of Vanderpump Rules. Recently, she had a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump about comments she made about Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in an interview.

Confronting Lisa Vanderpump was a big move, especially given that she holds all of their futures on Vanderpump Rules in her hands. While the conversation didn’t go over well, Ariana Madix made it clear several times that she respects Lisa but didn’t feel like her comments about the Toms reflected on them well.

Twitter drama pops up

Last night, some drama popped off on Twitter. Dr. John Sessa is the executive director of Vanderpump Dogs. He is good friends with Lisa Vanderpump and he tweeted an article about Ariana Madix confronting her boss.

It didn’t end there though. Not only did Dr, John Sessa tweet the article, but he also tagged her and called her disloyal and disrespectful. Of course, Ariana Madix didn’t stay quiet. She clapped back and now, Vanderpump Rules viewers are wondering what is going down.

Ok, John. We’ve been friends for years and have had plenty of deep conversations about this stuff. You tweeting this little prepared paragraph instead of just texting me is very telling. — ✨ Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) May 6, 2019

Keep in mind, Lisa Vanderpump has been involved in the “puppy gate” scandal on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, Dr. John Sessa was a big part of that too. There is so much happening between the two shows but the common denominator appears to be the same.

Vanderpump Rules reunion

There has been some speculation about how things went sideways at the reunion. In fact, in the trailer, it was made clear that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went up against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Tom Sandoval is reportedly no longer Jax’s best man because of what happened at the reunion. With this information and the tweet from Dr. John Sessa, Vanderpump Rules fans are wondering what will happen moving forward.

If you are accused of crossing Lisa Vanderpump, it can only go downhill from there. After several relationships fell apart on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to the scandal with Dorit Kemsley and the puppy, it looks like there may be a similar pattern on Vanderpump Rules.

The feelings Ariana Madix had about what went down with Lisa Vanderpump and her comments about both Sandoval and Schwartz weren’t intended to start drama. She was upset that it may have made her boyfriend look irresponsible and she went to bat for him.

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.