Tyler G on The Bachelorette: Details about his past with women that rattled The Bachelorette production

Tyler G, also known as Tyler Gwozdz in real life, will be removed from The Bachelorette during tonight’s episode. Production for the show approached him to leave while some of the other guys went on a group date with Hannah B.

Reality Steve broke the news that Tyler would be removed from The Bachelorette, but didn’t provide too many details about why he was leaving. Apparently, it has something to do with the way he is accused of treating women.

“While the guys were out on this date, production came to the mansion and removed Tyler G. from the show. They had been given some information about his past relationships and told him it wouldn’t be good for him to remain on the show and he needed to leave immediately.

If you search hard enough on the internet, you can find out what was said,” Reality Steve wrote on his website about the incident.

“I don’t believe any of the women have come forward publicly with their names attached to it yet that I’ve seen, so while we don’t know if there’s receipts and proof of anything, the accusations were disturbing to say the least and production and legal for ABC thought it was serious enough to remove him from the show.”

On his Instagram, Tyler G continues to promote his time on The Bachelorette, as if he has done nothing wrong and still has a shot with Hannah.

So, what did he do?

A Cosmopolitan writer reportedly knows someone who made out with Tyler while attending Trinity College. The source reveals that she did make out with him several times and that he questioned what kind of reputation she wanted while attending the school.

“Once when we made out, he said I have to ‘decide what I want my reputation to be like at school,'” the Cosmo writer’s friend shared, “I guess…not to sleep around? Isn’t that so weird?”

While Tyler G’s comments to girls about their reputation may not be so scandalous, spitting on a woman is. We’ve previously shared the claim that Tyler G reportedly spit on a girl after he broke up with her while on vacation in Europe. The story was first posted to Reddit.

“BUT two of my best friends went to high school with Tyler Gwozdz. They both say that he is the BIGGEST a**hole douche of all time,” an anonymous poster shared on Reddit. “My friend used the words ‘extreme misogynist.’ The story that most caught my attention involves his treatment of an ex. Apparently, he dated a really sweet girl but they would get in public screaming matches often. The relationship ended horrifically – while in Europe he SPIT ON HER and left.”

We’ll keep you posted if more stories surface about Tyler G.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.