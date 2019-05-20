Tyler G on The Bachelorette: Why was he removed from the show?

Tyler G impressed viewers on The Bachelorette during his one-on-one date with Hannah G, pulling out her chair and opening up about his reasons for being on the show. But Reality Steve reported the romance will be shortlived.

In his spoilers for Episode 3, Steve reveals that production removed Tyler from the show given information they’ve received. It’s currently unknown how they are going to address this on the show.

“While the guys were out on this date, production came to the mansion and removed Tyler G. from the show. They had been given some information about his past relationships and told him it wouldn’t be good for him to remain on the show and he needed to leave immediately,” Reality Steve reported on his website.

“I don’t believe any of the women have come forward publicly with their names attached to it yet that I’ve seen, so while we don’t know if there’s receipts and proof of anything, the accusations were disturbing to say the least and production and legal for ABC thought it was serious enough to remove him from the show,” he continued.

As Reality Steve notes, it doesn’t appear that any women have come forward to address any accusations. However, a throwaway account on Reddit opened up about an incident allegedly involving a former girlfriend.

Tyler was accused of spitting on his ex-girlfriend while in Europe, and then he left her.

“BUT two of my best friends went to high school with Tyler Gwozdz. They both say that he is the BIGGEST a**hole douche of all time. My friend used the words “extreme misogynist.” The story that most caught my attention involves his treatment of an ex. Apparently, he dated a really sweet girl but they would get in public screaming matches often. The relationship ended horrifically – while in Europe he SPIT ON HER and left,” the anonymous poster revealed.

As one person noted on the Reddit discussion, supposedly spitting on a girlfriend wouldn’t come up in a background check. The girlfriend hasn’t come forward either to share her story publicly, so this appears to be hearsay or rumors at this point.

But it appeared to be enough for production to step in and remove Tyler from The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.