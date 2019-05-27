Tyler G on Instagram: Tyler Gwozdz on The Bachelorette isn’t addressing his exit

Tyler Gwozdz was one of the contestants on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, but he mysteriously disappeared during Episode 3.

In fact, it appears that Bachelorette producers didn’t make a big deal about his exit, as they were the ones who decided to pull him from the show.

As Reality Steve pointed out when the show aired, Chris Harrison and the producers barely addressed it on the show, and he believes that Hannah B may not have gotten the whole truth.

They will barely address it. I don’t think they even told her the real reason https://t.co/G6RzxFX9mU — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 28, 2019

That certainly doesn’t sound like they told Hannah the real reason why Tyler G “had to leave.” Hmmmmmm… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 28, 2019

As we’ve previously reported, Tyler G was sent home from The Bachelorette because he supposedly disrespected another woman during a breakup.

A user on Reddit revealed that Tyler had supposedly spit on a woman before they broke up. After Tyler Gwozdz was removed from the show, he didn’t address his exit on Instagram.

Instagram would have been a place where he could explain himself and reveal why producers thought he needed to leave, but as the episode is coming to a close on the East Coast, Tyler has yet to post on Instagram or Instagram Stories.

In fact, he’s not very active on social media. Before his Bachelorette-related posts, he hadn’t anything since June 2018 — and that was just a single post.

The post before that was from August 2017. In 2017, Tyler was active and posting photos from outings with friends and even a single photo with his mother.

Since The Bachelorette started airing on ABC earlier in May, Tyler Gwozdz has posted four photos, all about his dedication for Hannah.

What he hasn’t addressed is his exit from the show during Episode 3. Perhaps we’ll never know Tyler’s side of the story.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.