Tori Spelling on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Will she hold a diamond?

Tori Spelling is itching to be back on television and she has an idea about where she’d like to land. While doing press for the highly anticipated BH90210, she revealed some pretty interesting tidbits.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills always has rumors about potential newbies. Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton, and Paris Hilton have all been talked about as joining the reality show.

This time though, the script has been flipped and there is someone who wants to hold a diamond next season.

In an interview with Jenny McCarthy on her radio show, Tori Spelling revealed she wants to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Currently, Denise Richards is the new girl on the block. With Lisa Vanderpump out, there is room for one more lady in the mix.

Jennie Garth revealed she was asked to be a part of the show but turned it down. This was surprising to some fans as Tori Spelling attracts drama and her co-star has laid low since her heyday in the ’90s. So, could this enough to spark interest from Bravo?

Keep in mind, Tori Spelling has already been on reality television. She has put her entire life out there, some of which wasn’t always flattering. Bravo is in the market for drama, but is Tori Spelling level drama what they want?

Now that Tori Spelling put it out there that she is interested in joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there could be a new face next season.

As of now, there has been no talk about who will or won’t be returning for another round except Lisa Vanderpump. Could Spelling be up to sparring with the other ladies?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.