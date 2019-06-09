The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shocker: Is Kathy Hilton getting a diamond?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been all over the place recently. Wednesday, the ladies gathered to film the reunion show and after that, news broke that Lisa Vanderpump would not be returning to the show.

It was a tough season for Lisa Vanderpump fans. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has featured her for years and for the most part, her storyline was good. With her deteriorating friendship with Kyle Richards and the other ladies, the writing was on the wall.

Just two days after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was taped, a photo surfaced that got fans buzzing. Kathy Hilton was seen posing with Andy Cohen.

She hasn’t been one to be in front of the camera, even though both of her sisters have been a part of the franchise for years.

Bruce Bozzi shared the photo of Andy Cohen and Kathy Hilton and the caption insinuated that perhaps she signed on to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Could she replace Lisa Vanderpump? Keep in mind that her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton are no strangers to reality television and the public eye. It looks like maybe Kathy wants in on the fun.

As of now, there has been no confirmation about Kathy Hilton joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For years there have been rumors about Kris Jenner being in the running for a diamond but so far, that hasn’t happened.

The show added Denise Richards this year and it looks like she will be sticking around.

Kathy Hilton would be an interesting addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially because the dynamic between her and Kyle Richards has been all over the place.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.