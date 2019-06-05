LVP quits RHOBH and skips reunion: Will she pull Vanderpump Rules from Bravo?

Lisa Vanderpump has finally made her decision. After months of fan speculation, she confirmed yesterday that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind.

The reality star and restaurateur revealed her decision to DailyMailTV, after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans had questioned her position for months, wondering whether she would confront the other ladies on the show or skip the reunion.

“I have no inclination to reunite with any of the women that have been harassing me for 10 months now,” Lisa explains when asked about going to the reunion special, which will film shortly.

After being asked if she wanted to continue on the show, she added, “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly…so…no.”

The interview doesn’t appear to have originally been meant to be about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills role. Lisa was speaking to DailyMailTV mainly about a recent new PSA, where she reiterated her support for LGBTQ youth and encouraged people with suicidal thoughts to reach out to LGBTQ suicide hotline The Trevor Project.

There are also reports that Lisa could be thinking about moving Vanderpump Rules to a new network after quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It’s claimed that Lisa feels she’s been “dealt a dirty hand” and that she’s looking “at many, many offers and options” as she is “tired” of being disrespected by co-stars and Bravo. She serves as the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa Vanderpump starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for nine seasons over eight years before pulling the plug.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.