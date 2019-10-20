Tom Mison and Sara Vickers on Watchmen on HBO: Are their characters from the comics?

The news of the Watchmen TV series on HBO and its casting was kept under wraps heading into the premiere. However, there have been some misleading news releases concerning characters.

A big example is Jeremy Irons’ character of the Lord of the Manor. While that is all he was called in episode descriptions, the main idea is that he is Adrian Veidt — Ozymandias from the Watchmen comics and movies.

A newspaper in the premiere episode claimed Veidt died, so what does that mean for Irons’ character?

He is probably still Adrian Veidt, who has mastered pulling the wool over the world’s eyes.

Then there is the case of his two loyal and apparently loving servents.

Tom Mison and Sara Vickers on Watchmen on HBO

In the premiere, these characters are Mr. Phillips and Ms. Crookshanks. They are portrayed by Tom Mison and Sara Vickers, respectively.

However, previous news was that Mison and Vickers would portray a criminal team known in the DC Comics Doomsday Clock series as Mime and Marionette.

There is no telling where these two characters end up, but there is something wrong and very off with them. An example is when they make the Lord of the Manor a cake, which he seems to not like, and Mr. Phillips offers him a horseshoe to cut it with.

However, while he may not know the difference between a horseshoe and a knife, he at least was skilled enough to make his Lord a pocketwatch — another clue that the Lord is indeed Ozymandias.

So, who are Mime and Marionette? They are a husband and wife criminal duo who end up forced to help Roarsharch and Ozymandias find Doctor Manhattan.

This sounds nothing like the characters in Watchmen on HBO, but nothing is as it seems in the new series.

Who is Tom Mison and Sara Vickers?

Tom Mison is best known to fans of Sleepy Hollow, where he portrayed Ichabod Crane. Sara Vickers is best known for her role in the British drama series Endeavor where she portrayed Joan Thursday.