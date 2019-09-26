Tom Laidlaw: Who is the former NHL hockey player on Survivor?

Tom Laidlaw is one of the 20 new castaways on Survivor: Island of the Idols. CBS started showing their episodes this week and Tom was not shy in sharing about his past in the National Hockey League.

Tom survived Season 39, Episode 1, which saw professional poker player Ronnie Bardah sent home during the first Tribal Council. Ronnie had tried to play the game too fast out of the gate and became the first person eliminated.

But back to Tom, as he too was on the losing tribe at the first Immunity Challenge, but he found a way to survive a bit longer in the game.

Who is the former NHL hockey player on Survivor?

Tom Laidlaw is a former NHL player from Ontario, Canada who now calls Greenwich, Connecticut his home. Among his hobbies, he listed watching Survivor, suggesting that he is a fan of the game and will recognize the two idols when he gets a chance to meet them.

Tom played in 705 career NHL games, splitting time between the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings. He was a defenseman and played in one All-Star Game during his career.

When asked to describe himself, the 60-year-old stated that he is disciplined, dedicated, and stubborn. Tom is a big guy and those three adjectives certainly show why he ended up being a professional hockey player.

Tom was asked why he thought he would survive the show and he stated that “I know how to build an alliance and win challenges and then do whatever it takes to win.” He also stated that he is motivated by the challenge of the show.

This season of Survivor is a bit different than in the past, as Tom Laidlaw and 19 other new castaways will get the chance to meet two idols from past seasons.

There are two mentors this season. Former castaways and winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are back to impart their wisdom. Can that wisdom help Tom become the Survivor 39 winner?

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.