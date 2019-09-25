Ronnie Bardah is one of 20 new Survivor castaways who joined Season 39 of the reality competition show. He was hoping to do enough to take home the $1 million prize, even though he has seen stakes like this before.

This isn’t the normal season of the show, as a twist is in place to present two mentors to the equation. Former castaways and winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are back to impart their wisdom.

For new fans, Boston Rob won the Redemption Island season. It was his fourth time on the show. Sandra is the only two-time winner, after finding success on Pearl Islands and Heroes vs Villains.

Now, Rob and Sandra have returned, and Ronnie is one of the 20 new castaways who might be able to learn something from them on their own quests to make it all the way to that $1 million at the season finale.

Who is Ronnie Bardah on Survivor: Island of the Idols cast?

Ronnie is a 36-year-old professional poker player from Brockton, Massachusetts. Could his hometown serve as an advantage? Because that’s not too far from where Rob grew up, so they may be able to bond very quickly.

Now, Ronnie calls Henderson, Nevada home. It’s not too far from Las Vegas, where he plies his trade as a poker player. The game has been good to him, including appearing at the World Series of Poker main event, where he holds a record for the most consecutive cashes.

Ronnie states that his hobbies are kickboxing, beatboxing, and hiking. Two of those could come in handy on the island, especially if he needs to pass the time. As for words he used to describe himself, Ronnie went with resilient, analytical, and savvy.

It will be very interesting to see how Ronnie Bardah does on the show, as his livelihood involves sitting around a table and outwitting everyone else in the room. Can he bring those skills to Tribal Council and while sitting around the fire at night? We will all start to find out during the season premiere on September 25 at 8/7c.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.