The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sexy Arturo turns heads, Hevon set off sparks, Jack and Billy turn nasty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday May 25, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser promise that things get downright ugly between non-blood brothers Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) after the latter instructs the former to strike off the word CEO from his business cards!

Jack doesn’t like it one bit that Billy has taken his seat as head of the family company Jabot. This week Jack informed his full blood son Kyle (Michael Mealor) that he intends to reclaim what is rightfully his, and the undercover snake gloated like a birthday clown. And on Friday Jack needs all the help he can get when he goes full throttle against Billy! Will Kyle be there to support or stick a knife in Jack’s back?

Who knew Arturo (Jason Canela) could go from himbo to hottie with just a pair of cufflinks? Abby has now seen him shirtless and in a suit, guess which she prefers?

Friday Arturo spiffs himself up for Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) big bash and Abby is more than gobsmacked. The Naked Heiress is downright giddy with delight at her cleaned up construction site hunk, and spoilers tease that she won’t be able to contain herself or her naughty impulses. What will Nikki say?!

DON’T MISS: Steamy pics of Arturo on The Young and the Restless: Jason Canela is an Instagram hunk!

Devon (Bryton James) was reminded this week of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) good side when she again helped out her troubled teen friend, Shauna (Camryn Hamm). We all know that Devon is secretly still in love with his dad’s ex (his ex, too!) as evidenced by his generous offer to be her co-parent, without benefits of course.

On Friday the young billionaire won’t be able to deny his feelings any longer. Sparks fly when he moves in and touches Hilary’s waist. Does this mean the benefits part is back on?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Young and the Restless spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evenings on PopTV.