Steamy pics of Arturo on The Young and the Restless: Jason Canela is an Instagram hunk!

On The Young and the Restless, Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) steamed up our screens big time this week, so what are the chances we will be seeing more of the shirtless hunk in the coming months?

With summer just around the corner and the Genoa City ladies swooning all over the Latin Lover, I’d say we’re in for an eye candy extravaganza!

And why not? A quick look at his Instagram shows that not only is Canela in tip-top shape, he’s sexy and he knows it!

Buenos días 🌞 #BuenaVibra 🙏🏽 A post shared by Jason Canela (@jasoncanela) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

There’s lots of pics of Canela sans his shirt to treat fans, but there’s obviously more to the Y&R boy toy than all that! He clearly keeps to a killer fitness routine as pics of him in the gym and working out show he’s a dedicated athlete.

So fans, what did you think of the clever way Arturo and Abby wiled away the time in the Abbott cabin? Or how Arturo looked deeply into Abby’s eyes and said she was beautiful and smart? Abby has already fallen hard for the sweet talker, but spoilers show there’s a Hurricane Nikki on the horizon!

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) got to Arturo first, and she doesn’t like him taking up with her stepdaughter!

This week she catches the duo too close for comfort a second time and tells him to back off; does the hired hand do what’s he’s told and follow Nikki to their love suite at the GCAC?

Or does he make a beeline to the Naked Heiress? Be sure to stay tuned and find out!