The Masked Singer Season 2 premiere date: What viewers would love to see for Season 2

The Masked Singer is coming back for Season 2. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer has been renewed for a second season and fans are excited to see what the show can dish up for the second season.

Even though five of the masked celebrities have yet to be unmasked, viewers are already curious about the second season’s celebrities, judges, and premiere date.

While FOX only confirmed that The Masked Singer was coming back, the network has been very silent in regards to the future. If the show only airs once a year, then the second season will most likely air in early January 2020.

If Fox decides to run the show twice a year, it’s possible the show will air in in late July or August this year. Based on this season’s development, it appears each season will have either 9 or 10 episodes.

Viewers have plenty of suggestions on how to make the show better. Some viewers aren’t big fans of the judges, as they aren’t always making the best guesses based on the clues they are given.

@MaskedSingerFOX IF you guys get a season 2 I’m going to need y’all to Kick off @JennyMcCarthy and @NicoleScherzy I can’t take their guesses I really can’t #TheMaskedSinger lol I definitely like you ladies thou just not your guesses lol pic.twitter.com/FLhnby1pLJ — Say (@SaySay431) February 14, 2019

Another person suggested scrapping the clues altogether until right before the reveal, as viewers are quick to figure out the identities with the help of Google.

Another suggestion was to ditch all talking by the celebrities, and to mute the judges during the performances to make it all about the music.

Hey @MaskedSingerFOX producers!



Season 2, how about:



NO CLUES until before the reveal. Easy to Google.



NO TALKING. People are shifting the pitch and guessing on speaking voices.



Judges should be QUIET during the performances too.



Make it more about singing.#TheMaskedSinger — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) February 14, 2019

Many viewers had plenty of suggestions as to the celebrities who should be masked. While some want more relevant current celebrities that the younger audience might recognize, others would like to see celebrities who aren’t currently in the spotlight for other projects.

Now that I know that #TheMaskedSinger has been renewed for another season PLEASSSSEEEEE cast @clayaiken for season 2. Then make him a cat. He’s always been a season 2 smash! #thabksinadvance — Jessica Fletcher (@JessieMcV123) February 14, 2019

For season 2 of #TheMaskedSinger they need to find people who aren't already contracted to do shows or events. Oh and NOW they want to give "REAL" quesses. — Who knows (@CristyFordham) February 13, 2019

So far, seven celebrities have been unmasked.

NFL player Antonio Brown was the first celebrity to be unmasked, followed by comedian Tommy Chong, NFL Hall of Fame star Terry Bradshaw, comedian Margaret Cho, actress Tori Spelling, and talk show host, Ricki Lake.

Last night, singer LaToya Jackson was unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.