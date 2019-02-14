LaToya Jackson unmasked on The Masked Singer: Pet snakes, weird family, and lawsuits clues explained

The Alien was revealed to be LaToya Jackson. Pic credit: Fox

During tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, it was time to say goodbye to the alien. The alien was unmasked and revealed to be LaToya Jackson.

Earlier in the episode, LaToya provided some additional clues that had the judges wondering just who she was.

For one, she talked about a lawsuit. As it turns out, LaToya has actually been sued a few times.

She was sued by her fellow Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Omarosa Manigault, after Jackson made some comments about Omarosa in her exit interview from the show. At the time, Jackson allegedly insinuated that Omarosa may have played a role in Michael Clarke Duncan’s death.

In addition, Jackson was hit with a $360,000 judgment after blowing off a lawsuit over unpaid rent just last year. While it wasn’t LaToya herself who was being sued, it was her entertainment company, Ja-Tail Enterprises, that was the subject of the lawsuit.

As we’ve previously covered, LaToya constantly made references to snakes throughout her video packages. After the reveal tonight, she shared that she used to have two pet snakes named Adam and Eve.

We also covered that the badge she showed was a link to the show she filmed called Armed and Famous, where she was asked to be a cop.

Needless to say, viewers weren’t really surprised that it was Jackson, as many had guessed that it was her. As soon as she talked about being from a weird family and noted that she liked snakes, viewers were quick to guess that she was the one behind the alien mask.

I FRICKIN CALLED IT! LATOYA JACKSON, BITCH #TheMaskedSinger — Rx Queen (@Leahsaidthis) February 14, 2019

Awkward moment when Latoya Jackson removed her mask and the crowd was still chanting “Take it off! Take it off!” #TheMaskedSinger — Will Presti (@WillPresti) February 14, 2019

Next week, two celebrities will remove their masks in a double elimination for the semi-finals.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.