The Highwaymen on Netflix: Did Bonnie Parker have a limp in real life?

The Highwaymen has come to Netflix and the new original movie re-tells the story of Bonnie and Clyde in a way that was never seen before — from the point-of-view of the lawmen chasing them.

What is The Highwaymen about?

The movie stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as Frank Hamer and Maney Gault, brought out of retirement to go on the very long chase of Bonnie and Clyde to end the bandits’ murderous rampage.

While watching the new movie on Netflix, fans saw a very different version of the law enforcement officers, who looked like buffoons in Bonnie & Clyde but were much more realistic here based on their real-life characters.

Also, in The Highwaymen, Bonnie Parker (Emily Brobst) and Clyde Barrow (Edward Bossert) were absent for much of the film, because this was not a movie to glamorize the bank robbers but to glorify the police set out to stop them.

However, when they were seen, Bonnie Parker had a limp making some wonder where that came from.

Did Bonnie Parker have a limp in real life?

Bonnie Parker did in fact have a limp in real life. When Bonnie and Clyde were speeding along a rural road in North Texas in 1933, they flew by a detour sign and ended up smashing through a barricade doing 70mph.

Their car then flew through the air and crashed into a dry riverbed.

What happened next was horrific. Acid from the car’s battery poured out and ended up leaking on to Bonnie’s right leg, eating her flesh down to the bone.

As a result, Bonnie Parker had a limp for the rest of her life due to the third-degree burns and damage from the accident. From that point on, Bonnie limped, hopped, or at times, allowed Clyde Barrow to carry her.

Clyde also had a limp, after he got a fellow inmate while in prison to chop off two of his toes with an axe so he could avoid doing hard labor.

