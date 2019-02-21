The Highwaymen release date: When is the movie coming to Netflix in 2019?

The Highwaymen is a brand new movie that will find its way to Netflix next month.

The movie is about two police officers who come out of retirement to help catch the infamous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde to stop their reign of terror.

The movie hits Netflix on March 29 but the movie also has an exclusive theatrical engagement starting Friday, March 15. Netflix hasn’t revealed which theaters will be included in the exclusive release, but if you don’t see it in theaters, you just have two weeks to wait to watch it at home.

You can check out the trailer below.

The Highwaymen follows former Texas Rangers named Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson) as they help the FBI catch the two outlaws. It’s clear from the trailer that Hamer and Gault have their own histories with criminals, including being shot.

The movie has an all-star cast, including Costner, Harrelson, Kathy Bates, Kim Dickens, John Carroll Lynch, W. Earl Brown, Thomas Mann, and David Furr.

The idea behind The Highwaymen actually goes back over 10 years. The film was originally meant to be a collaboration between Robert Redford and Paul Newman but plans changed in 2008 when Newman suddenly passed away. Rather than continuing without Newman, Redford left the project.

Another interesting fact about the movie is that Kevin Costner’s role was originally meant to be played by Liam Neeson. However, in 2013, he decided to leave the project and Costner was cast instead.

Woody Harrelson appears to have been part of the project since the production restarted.

The Highwaymen will premiere on March 29, 2019, on Netflix, but will have exclusive theatrical engagements starting on March 15, 2019.