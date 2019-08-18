The Good Place Season 4 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

NBC renewed the hit fantasy comedy series The Good Place for its fourth and final season back in December. The network also confirmed that The Good Place Season 4 would return to our TV screens this fall.

According to show creator Michael Shur in a post to Twitter, the creative team decided to end the series after Season 4. They felt “four seasons was the right lifespan” for the show based on the pace at which they wanted to present the main themes they chose to explore.

The Good Place premiered on NBC in September 2016 to positive critical reviews and favorable audience response. The show ranked among the top five scripted NBC TV series but slipped in Season 3 to top ten with an average rating of 0.85 and 2.75 million viewers (Live + Same Day).

Although the show’s ratings slipped since Season 1, it retains its position as the network’s highest-rated comedy series. Many attribute the ratings’ success to the show’s creative use of ethics and philosophy. Also on display is good acting, original storytelling, and mind-bending plot twists that helped to sustain audience interest.

While fans look forward to the premiere of the final season of the show on NBC, here is everything we know so far.

The Good Place Season 4 release date

The Good Place Season 4 will premiere on NBC on Thursday, September 26, at 9/8c. UK viewers will be able to stream the show on Netflix from September 27.

Cast

The main cast of the show, including Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil), Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), Michael (Ted Danson), Janet (D’Arcy Carden), and Jianyu Li/Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto), are expected to return for Season 4.

At least two more humans will debut in the latest iteration of Michael’s grand experiment.

Plot

The Good Place Season 4 will likely pick up where Season 3 left off. The four main characters set out in their new neighborhood to prove people can be made better given the right environmental conditions.

The Good Place Season 4 premieres on NBC on Thursday, September 26, at 9/8c.