The Curse of Oak Island: Why is there no episode tonight and when will it return?

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island are going to have to wait another week to find out what happens on the next episode of the History show.

There is no episode airing tonight in the series’ usual slot — which will instead be filled by a two-hour episode of Forged in Fire, followed by a preview of Season 3 of Hunting Hitler.

Why isn’t The Curse of Oak Island airing tonight?

The Curse of Oak Island isn’t airing tonight due to it being Boxing Day. The number of people watching television is traditionally lower than usual today. Many shows on other networks also do the same thing.

When will The Curse of Oak Island return?

The Curse of Oak Island will return next Tuesday, January 2, with Season 5 Episode 8, titled Dan’s Breakthrough.

The episode will mark the half-way point of the season, which includes a total of 16 episodes as revealed to Monsters and Critics by executive producer Joe Lessard in an exclusive interview earlier this month.

What happens on the next episode?

As Monsters and Critics exclusively revealed last week, the description for the next episode of The Curse of Oak Island reveals how research surfaces pointing at a “clear pathway” from the Knights Templar to Oak Island.

New evidence also confirms that there were Europeans on the island long before the original Money Pit was discovered in 1795.

We know from the sneak peek at the end of last week’s episode that we will also see metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton discover a piece of artillery which it’s believed came from a cannon.

Meanwhile, six pages of a historic ship’s log are also uncovered which talk about a “deep pit” being dug and “treasure securely buried”.

The name of the episode, Dan’s Breakthrough, is thought to relate to the fact we will also see long-time treasure hunter Dan Blankenship pressing the button which starts the process of drilling down into the exploratory borehole known as H-8 with a huge caisson.

The Curse of Oak Island believe that H-8 is the location of the original Money Pit, which they have been looking for for more than a decade.

The trailer for the next episode sees Rick Lagina telling of his “trepidation” that they might damage something irreplaceable while drilling down.

New Episode Tuesday at 9/8c This has been a 225 year search, and the Lagina brothers might just end it. Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Friday, December 22, 2017

The Curse of Oak Island returns next Tuesday, January 2, on History.