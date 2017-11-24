The Curse of Oak Island to air serious accident on next episode

A serious accident which took place during the filming of Season 5 of The Curse of Oak Island will be aired on the next episode.

Footage of the incident sees a member of the drilling team being blasted by an out-of-control high-pressure hose, with his safety helmet seen flying through the air as a huge cloud of dust billows up around him.

Other members of the team, including Rick Lagina, are seen rushing to his aid as he lies on the ground. A previously released episode description suggested the accident happened after the drill hit an underground void — something which a new trailer appears to reinforce.

In the trailer Marty Lagina is seen driving to the island with brother Rick and business partner Craig Tester, saying: “Oak Island involves high pressures, cavities unknown…it’s inherently dangerous.”

On site, the team are then seen discussing a void they have found — which is thought to be at least 30ft high. But just as they are discussing it the hose apparently explodes.

The injured team-member is seen groaning as he lies on the ground with his face covered in dirt, as Rick looks on worried. It is not yet known how serious the man’s injuries were, but pre-season trailers also showed an ambulance apparently arriving on the scene.

It comes as the team continue their efforts to find the original Money Pit area using a technique known as the geotech system. A sneak peek at the end of the latest episode suggested the void could possibly be an underground “spiral tunnel” said to have been uncovered by previous treasure-hunter Robert Restall and his son Bobby when they were on the island in the 1960s.

They both died along with two others in the so-called Restall Tragedy in August 1965. The sneak peek for next week’s episode also showed surviving Restall family members Lee Lamb and Rick Restall visiting the island.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.