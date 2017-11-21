Emotional reunion and cryptic discovery in new Curse of Oak Island episodes

Spoiler alert! This article contains descriptions for later episodes of The Curse of Oak Island.

A member of the legendary Restall family experiences an emotional reunion following the discovery of a long-lost artifact on next week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island, according to episode descriptions released by History.

The same episode, Season 5 Episode 4, also sees “danger strike” after a possible void is hit as the team drill down into the Money Pit area.

Meanwhile, the following week, Season 5 Episode 5 sees a “cryptic discovery at uncharted depths” and an old document being discovered which provides new clues as to where the original Money Pit is located.

The episodes follow tonight’s third instalment of the season which sees the team uncover “hard evidence” of a European presence on the island more than 100 years before the discovery of the Money Pit, along with “alarming news” that threatens to shut down the island.

Episode 3 is titled ‘Obstruction’, while Episode 4 is called ‘Close Call’ and Episode 5 is titled ‘Bone Dry’.

See the episode descriptions from History in full below:

New, hard evidence of a European presence on Oak Island more than a century before the discovery of the Money Pit exhilarates the team, until alarming news threatens to shut down the entire operation. — Season 5 Episode 3 Danger strikes just as the geo-tech drilling team hits a possible void in the Money Pit and the discovery of a long lost artifact leads to an emotional reunion for one of the surviving members of the legendary Restall family. — Season 5 Episode 4 The discovery of an old document provides new clues on the exact location of the Money Pit; the fellowship of the dig makes a cryptic discovery at uncharted depths. — Season 5 Episode 5

The Restalls are well known to Oak Island fans as a result of the tragic incident on August 17, 1965, when two members of the family and two others were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes while digging a new shaft on the island.

Robert Restall, who had moved to the island in 1959, along with his son Bobby and fellow workers Karl Graeser and Cyril Hiltz all died. Bobby and his wife Mildred’s daughter Lee Lamb has previously penned a book about their story.

We told yesterday how this week’s Curse of Oak Island episode sees archaeologist Laird Niven — who has previously appeared on the show — bringing work on an excavation site to a halt.

As Marty uproots trees using an excavator, he says: “I think we have to stop.” It comes after Laird appears to see something in the ground that is being dug up. Marty, who is at the controls of the excavator, asks him: “You strongly suspect this is an artifact?” Laird says: “Yes, I do.”

At one point Marty reveals: “Culture and Heritage has mandated that archaeologists be involved with any digging.”

Rick, appearing to refer to the incident with Laird, says in an interview with producers: “If we get a much greater understanding of what happened here, that’s what we’re looking for…answers.”

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.