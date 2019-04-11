The Curse of Oak Island Season 7: Could it happen?

As the latest season of The Curse of Oak Island reaches its climax, we know we’re not alone in thinking — should there be a Season 7?

No doubt die-hard fans will call foul on the question, but after six years it’s time to take an objective look at whether or not the treasure-hunting show that features Rick and Marty Lagina is still viable.

As far as ratings go, bringing the reality-documentary back is a no-brainer. There obviously is a huge fan base who cannot get enough of hearing about the team’s latest escapades.

This season has brought amazing finds and surprising discoveries. But so have seasons past. This year the team have undertaken their most ambitious projects, including draining Smith’s Cove, sending a huge oscillating caisson down into the Money Pit area, and conducting a second dye test. They even hired a paranormal investigator who deployed thermal infrared technology to identify any leads worth investigating. And yes, the expert captured recorded sounds assumed to be spirit voices!

What they found as a result of these epic and expensive ventures are intriguing and include mysterious L- and U-shaped structures and metal pieces possibly related to the infamous lead cross.

In the past their discoveries have included the 700-year old lead cross which possibly has a connection to the Knights Templar, garnet jewelry, human bones, parchment, book binding, and wood, lots of wood.

Since the show’s debut on January 5, 2014, the treasure-hunting team have found scintillating bits and pieces of history, including coconut fiber and coins that speak to the various legends that purport there to be treasure buried on the island. Some believe Marie Antoinette’s jewels or Shakespeare’s manuscripts are buried here. Others believe pirate gold is littered about, while others argue that the Knights Templar buried the Ark of the Covenant here.

Alas, there has not been one conclusive a-ha moment, although metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton, and the audience, has enjoyed a gold dance.

Rick likes to say they are chasing the who, what, when, why, where and how of the island. So far these answers remain elusive.

Nonetheless, The Curse of Oak Island has become a big and lucrative business. Each year the Canadian government gives them funds to help with filming because it in brings in tourist dollars to Nova Scotia and beyond. In 2017, the series got around $1.5 million from the Nova Scotia Business Inc.’s Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund. That amount was up more than 50 per cent on what the show got for Season 4, then doubled again to $3million in 2018.

The list of those who would benefit from a seventh season is a long one. The Curse of Oak Island is a proven ratings hit for the History Channel, and a boon to individuals who have seen their businesses become high-profile entities after being featured on the popular show.

But the biggest winners may be the history buffs, families, and treasure hounds who, enthralled, sit week after week watching an amiable bunch of historians, scholars, and treasure-hunters dig holes in the ground in hopes of striking it rich or rewriting history — and learning all sorts of incredible things along the way. What’s wrong with that as the most convincing reason to bring the show back for a possible history-making Season 7?

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.