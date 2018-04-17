Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy’s fury is Bill’s windfall; Why does Taylor have a cane?

Here’s our The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for Tuesday April 17, 2018!

What a shocking Friday cliffhanger B&B soap fans! Whodathunk it was Taylor (Hunter Tylo) who shot Dollar Bill (Don Diamont)? Not this soap scribe, which bring us to Tuesday’s juiciest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was gobsmacked to find her mom raging at Bill, but wait until they fill her in on the real reason the doctor’s back in town.

Look for The Stallion to rear up and spit and sputter about how deranged Taylor shot him in the back for no reason (as if!), but when Steffy asks for mom’s version of events, Taylor will need to lean on her newfound cane as she confesses all. BTW, what’s your best guess as to the real reason Taylor’s suddenly gimpy?

It will be, “Let’s Make a Deal” time in Bill’s living room as Steffy wants to strike a bargain. She’ll try to cajole Bill into letting Taylor skate free plus let her and Liam (Scott Clifton) work things out.

Will Bill see a silver lining to his misfortune? If anyone can make a collapsed lung work to his advantage it’s Dollar Bill! Expect him to give in for now, with Steffy owing him big time in the future.

Elsewhere, double-concussed Liam drops a bombshell on Hope (Annika Noelle) and she loses her cool. Could this kiss off lead to an unholy alliance between Bill and Hope? These schemers have a lot to gain by joining forces; time will tell!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.