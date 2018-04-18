The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Does Liam provoke a catfight? You won’t believe who Hope turns to for comfort!

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, concussion victim Liam (Scott Clifton) made some drastic, rash, impulsive, love life decisions that will lead to a good, old-fashioned catfight in the boardroom of Forrester Creations! Maybe.

But aren’t Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) loooong overdue for a step-sisterly shouting match about who deserves Liam more? Just saying!

Elsewhere on Thursday, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that a wounded Hope turns to a most unusual ally. We haven’t seen Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley) in the halls of the family fashion house much lately, guess she’s been busy taking care of her and Rick’s (Jacob Young) bundle of joy. Maybe she’s playing caddy for daddy Julius (Obba Babatundé)?

Anyhow, viewers will be seeing a lot more of her as she offers Hope a shoulder to cry on. Hint: Rick’s reaction will be one to watch.

Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) will do something gravely out of character, which is a can’t-miss moment for sure! Likewise, look for Liam to do something that surprises Bill.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS during the day, and on PopTV at night.